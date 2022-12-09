Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Meet the weather team

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mark Scirto is KLTV 7′s Chief Meteorologist. He has established himself as East Texans’ first and favorite choice for the information they care about the most: weather. He can be seen each day on KLTV 7 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Katie Vossler graduated from Troup High school and attended Tyler Junior College where she earned an associate’s degree in Physics before transferring to the University of Oklahoma to earn a B.S. in Meteorology at one of the country’s most prestigious weather schools. Learn more here.

Cody Gottschalk is a weekend meteorologist and resident storm chaser for KLTV 7. During tornado season you’ll see Cody chasing severe weather in our First Alert Storm Tracker vehicle, mounted with Doppler Radar and all the weather tools needed to keep East Texas safe and informed. Learn more here.

Andrew Tate comes to the First Alert Weather team from KXAS-TV in Dallas, where he worked as a Weather Producer, supporting the meteorologists from behind the scenes. Learn more here.

KTRE Chief Meteorologist Brad Hlozek joined the First Alert Weather Team in March 2006 and continues to provide East Texans with an accurate and informed forecast each weeknight at 6 and 10 p.m. Learn more here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury

Latest News

FILE - People gather for a community vigil at Tomball High School for the five members of an...
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate’s deadly escape
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt