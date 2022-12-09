Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area

Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are hoping an agenda item at a city council meeting will meet needed approval. Crews with the Longview Fire Department are looking forward to a much needed live training field with specialized wildland training.

An area off of Eastman road and Van street could become a vital location in the future.

“Is important to get our hands-on training, get our new guys out here, our veterans, to get training on all the different aspects of our job,” said Longview fire department training section chief Andy Parker.

In agreement with the Texas A&M Forest Service, the live training field site will offer standard and unique and critical training. It’s important for firefighters because now it’s all going to be in one location.

In years past, training was split between the tanker training field and the Stamper park burn-house facility.

“The training field site is where we’ll do all our hands on training with the fire department. Wildland training to structural firefighters. All our hands-on training will be done here at the training field. With the ‘MOU’ we’re signing with the forest service we’ll be able to do wildland training out here. And do hands on training with the forest service,” Parker said.

The issue comes before city council tonight for approval of an agreement with Texas A&M Forest Service for the critical wildland training.

“With the new building be built over there we’ll do live fire training with that, we’ll do search and rescue. We have 90 acres of the training field,” the training chief said.

To go forward with the wildland training, council must approve a ‘memorandum of understanding’ to enable the Texas A&M Forest Service to train at the location.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
Pauliszia Stewart
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

CTH Reaction To Verdict
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area
Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area
CTH Trial Day Three
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury
UMC Church Split
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church