Livingston man accused of attacking woman in front of children

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 8:24 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a female in distress and needing assistance. Polk County Deputies along with a DPS Trooper, quickly arrived on scene and observed a male subject actively assaulting a female just outside the residence, with children present.

The male subject was immediately taken into custody and identified as Cory Lilley, 31, of Livingston, Texas.

Lilley was transported back to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, where he was interviewed by Detectives. As the Detectives were completing their interview, Lilley attempted to run away from Detectives, but was immediately apprehended and taken to the Polk County Jail, where he was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault (F1), Aggravated Assault Family/Household with a Weapon (F1), Endangering a Child Criminal Negligence (SJF) and Escape while Arrested/Confined (F3).

Cory Lilley is currently being held in the Polk County Jail, on bonds totaling $230,000.00.

