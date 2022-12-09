Italian gnocchi and sausage soup with spinach and arugula by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Cooler days are coming (I have to believe it, y’all. I just have to.) and this flavorful soup is so delicious that it’ll be one we’ll all be making on repeat throughout the season. Happily, it’s easy to make, too!

Italian gnocchi and sausage soup with spinach and arugula

1 pound of ground Italian sausage (I used half hot, half mild)

1 tablespoon olive oil for the pan

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

6 cups chicken or vegetable broth

26 ounce can diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flake (omit if you don’t like much heat)

16 ounce package gnocchi (the kind you find on the pasta aisle)

four ounces fresh baby spinach and arugula mix

salt and pepper, to taste

Method

Add the oil to a soup pot or Dutch oven. Set the pan over medium-high heat.

Add the onion, and begin to cook, stirring, until it becomes fragrant and begins to soften.

Add the garlic, and cook for a minute more, and then add the meat.

Cook the meat, breaking up as it browns.

When the meat is browned, add the tomatoes, broth, and spices. Stir well, and simmer for several minutes until it comes to a boil.

Next, add the gnocchi and the spinach and arugula, stirring in.

Cook the soup until the gnocchi floats to the top, which will take about five minutes, typically, but may vary somewhat by brand.

Taste the broth, and add salt if needed.

Serve topped with Parmesan and some fresh bread on the side for absorbing the broth, if desired.

