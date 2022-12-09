Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury

Latest News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
Stephen F. Austin University students are building tiny homes as part of course work.
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water Supply
Raymond David Phillips
Mineola man accused of assault with cat head