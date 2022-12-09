Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Gregg County District Court cancels jury duty for week of Dec. 12

(Envato)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Gregg County District Clerk’s Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Courts have been able to clear their dockets of all trials for the week of Dec. 12. Therefore, the District Clerk’s Office is cancelling jury duty for the week.

“Anyone with a summons dated Monday, December 12, 2022 is no longer required to report for jury duty. We appreciate our citizens and their willingness to serve but they do not have to appear next week,” said Gregg County District Clerk Trey Hattaway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap