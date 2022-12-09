Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’re starting our Friday with a few showers/thundershowers on radar, and temperatures in the 60s. Look for mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today, with isolated to scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. Rain chances today will be highest during the morning hours, though we’ll keep the chance around for the afternoon. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the upper 60s along I-30, mid 70s along I-20, and near 80-degrees in Deep East Texas. The muggy feeling to the air will continue today as well, with dew points in the 60s, and relative humidity values in the 70% range and higher.

Tonight, expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with temperatures in the 60s. Overnight, cloudy with increasing rain chances yet again. For Saturday, scattered to widespread showers and non-severe thunderstorms with highs in the low to mid 70s. For Sunday and next week, cooler temperatures are on the way. Multiple cold fronts in the forecast period will have highs back in the upper 50s and lows in the 30s by the middle of next week. Along with the fronts will be continued rain chances in the forecast, with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms looking likely early next week, especially on Tuesday. A First Alert Weather Day may be needed for Monday and/or Tuesday, updates to come on that front. Have a great Friday and weekend.

