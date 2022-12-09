Flint man charged in fatal shooting appears in court
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man charged in a shooting that left a man dead appeared in court Friday.
Christopher Ryan Henry is charged with murder for a shooting in the 800 block of Pinedale Place on May 30. Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was found shot and was taken to a hospital where he died.
Henry’s attorney said they needed more time to review 500 pages of new discovery documents. Henry has another hearing scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023.
