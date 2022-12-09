Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Flint man charged in fatal shooting appears in court

Christopher Ryan Henry
Christopher Ryan Henry((Source: Smith County Judicial Records))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man charged in a shooting that left a man dead appeared in court Friday.

Christopher Ryan Henry is charged with murder for a shooting in the 800 block of Pinedale Place on May 30. Austin Lee Deweerdt, 33, was found shot and was taken to a hospital where he died.

Henry’s attorney said they needed more time to review 500 pages of new discovery documents. Henry has another hearing scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023.

RELATED: Flint man arrested in connection with Pinedale Place shooting death

