First Alert Weather Day declared for Tuesday

A strong cold front and potent upper-level disturbance will arrive in East Texas on Tuesday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Tuesday of next week.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of East Texas under a Slight Risk for strong to severe storms later in the day on Tuesday. A strong cold front and potent upper-level disturbance will arrive in East Texas on Tuesday, tapping into a very humid environment which will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms, some of which will likely become strong to severe. Damaging gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible during this severe weather event. Timing will be broad for now but expect storms during the second half of the day on Tuesday and potentially overnight.

Details on timing and greater specific threats will become more clear over the weekend and we fine tune this tricky and dynamic forecast. Please remain weather alert and monitor for more updates. More to come.

