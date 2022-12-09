Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Culture ETX on the square in downtown Tyler is opening its speakeasy, The Plaid Rabbit, this evening at 4pm.

What started out as a small apartment at the back of the restaurant, has now been transformed into an upscale bar unlike anything in East Texas.

Lance McWhorter, executive chef and owner of Culture ETX gives us a tour.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.