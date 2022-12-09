Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge

What started out as a small apartment at the back of the restaurant, has now been transformed into an upscale bar unlike anything in East Texas.
By Willie Downs
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Culture ETX on the square in downtown Tyler is opening its speakeasy, The Plaid Rabbit, this evening at 4pm.

What started out as a small apartment at the back of the restaurant, has now been transformed into an upscale bar unlike anything in East Texas.

Lance McWhorter, executive chef and owner of Culture ETX gives us a tour.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The incident remains under investigation.
Police: Man shot by Lufkin homeowner after alleged break-in attempt
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
Downtown Tyler restaurant introduces new speakeasy lounge
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap