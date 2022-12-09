Customize a refreshing drink for your holiday get-together

If you’re looking for a unique cocktail to make for your next party or family gathering check out this White Winter Sangria!

This drink is great and refreshing, and most importantly, it’s easy. You can also customize it to your preferences. If you don’t love citrus you can substitute the lemon and limes for raspberries and pomegranates, and substitute peach schnapps for the triple sec.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 bottle of white wine (we use Pinot Grigio)

1/2 cup of triple sec

1/4 cup honey

3 whole cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

1 large lemon (or 2 small ones)

1 large lime (or 2 small ones)

2 oranges

2 apples (we use honeycrisp)

1 large pitcher

Club Soda

Cinnamon & Sugar (optional)

Let’s get started:

Peel and chop 1 apple.

Slice oranges

Quarter your lemon and limes

Add your chopped fruit to the bottom of the pitcher

Add the 3 cloves

Add 1/4 cup honey

Add 1/2 cup triple sec

Add your bottle of wine

Stir and refrigerate for overnight (or at least 4 hours)

Before serving, peel and chop your remaining apple.

Coat the rim of your glass with cinnamon and sugar (optional) and add your second chopped apple.

Pour sangria into glass over apple and top with a splash of club soda

Enjoy!

To make this a mocktail skip the wine and triple sec and just add a bottle of grape juice. It will still have keep the same flavor, and it’s kid approved!

And we know it’s called a White Winter Sangria, but let’s be honest, this recipe is good any time of month!

