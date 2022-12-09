Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water Supply

(123rf.com)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice that was originally issued on Dec. 6 has been rescinded.

Denning Rural Water Supply has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water they distribute, and boiling is no longer required as of Dec. 9.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the office at 220 W. Columbia St., San Augustine, or by phone at (936) 288-0489. You can also contact Charles Sharp at (936) 201-5001.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
Athena Strand, 7, was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the...
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Suspended Smith County constable Curtis Traylor Harris found guilty of theft by jury

Latest News

Stephen F. Austin University students are building tiny homes as part of course work.
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
WebXtra: SFA students build tiny homes as part of college course
Raymond David Phillips
Mineola man accused of assault with cat head
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Sentencing phase begins following Smith County constable’s theft conviction