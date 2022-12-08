Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m.

Witnesses told KLTV that traffic was backed up for well over an hour as police, fire, EMS and DPS worked at the scene. Albritton said the roadway is back open as of 8:30 p.m.

Next of kin is being notified at this time.

