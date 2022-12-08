Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for assaulting girlfriend

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A jury sentenced a man to life in prison after he beat his girlfriend with a bat for “wanting to end their dating relationship.”

Robert Buchanan (aka Robert Crayton) was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2021, after he repeatedly struck his girlfriend with a baseball bat “almost killing her” in an “unprovoked attack” due to her wanting to end their relationship, according to a press release from Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd.

A jury began hearing evidence on Dec. 7, 2022, and took only 13 minutes to convict him late Wednesday.

Punishment evidence began Thursday and revealed a string of prior convictions. Buchanan was convicted of attempted murder in 1993 for shooting two different people, then threatened to shoot and kill three other people, the release said. Many other assaultive offenses involving violence against women were also proven, Byrd’s report indicated.

While on parole in 2011, Buchanan was found on Longview ISD property with a firearm and was sentenced to prison for seven years, the release said.

Then, in 2018 and early 2019, the release claimed evidence showed the defendant burned a woman’s car in Louisiana and also strangled another woman, for which he was sentenced to prison in Louisiana then released on parole.

He was reportedly on parole from those Louisiana charges when he violently assaulted his girlfriend in Upshur County leading to the current case.

In total, nine prior convictions were proven, the DA said, with seven being felony sentences.

Moreover, the release claims the state brought evidence to prove Buchanan assaulted jailers, damaged the sewer system by plugging toilets, and refused to obey rules while in jail.

Byrd said the jury “clearly saw the only option was a life sentence to protect others in society.” He also gave appreciation to the victim, who he said courageously faced Buchanan in this case.

