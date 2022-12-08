Traffic flowing normally after crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 2:50 p.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.

A crash has traffic backed up in Tyler.

The crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Traffic turning onto Paluxy from the loop is closed at this time.

Emergency personnel are on the scene directing traffic and w

orking to clear the crash.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.