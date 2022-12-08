Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Traffic flowing normally after crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

Crash at Paluxy and Loop 323
Crash at Paluxy and Loop 323((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As of 2:50 p.m., the crash has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.

A crash has traffic backed up in Tyler.

The crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Traffic turning onto Paluxy from the loop is closed at this time.

Emergency personnel are on the scene directing traffic and w

orking to clear the crash.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
Pauliszia Stewart
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Sinkhole repairs
Rice Road in Tyler reopens following sinkhole repairs
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
As of 3:50 p.m., all westbound lanes of the ESE Loop at Old Troup Highway are closed.
Loop 323 at Old Troup Hwy reopened following wreck in Tyler
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions