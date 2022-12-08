TJC Apache Band and Apache Belles celebrate 75 years with collab Christmas show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This year marks the 75th anniversary of the TJC Apache Band and the Apache Belles. In honor of reaching that milestone, they are coming together for their first-ever Christmas Extravaganza show.

This is also the first time both programs are doing a joint production.

Apache Belles Director, Jasilyn Shaefer says, “They usually do concerts and we have our spring show. And so we thought what better way to team up together and do some really great music and some fun performances in Christmas time?”

It will be a night to remember with live music from the TJC Band Wind Ensemble, dancing, and Christmas carols for the entire family to enjoy.

“We’ve basically taken everything that you would see the Rockettes do at Radio City Music Hall in New York and the Boston Pops Orchestra does a big Christmas holiday show and kind of put them together.” said TJC Apache Band Director Jeremy Strickland.

Shaefer tells us this anniversary is more than just a milestone for the current 75th line.

“We really celebrate the history of the organization and how it’s changed so many lives and boosted those ladies that have come through our program to go on to follow their dreams and become the leaders in their community that they have become today.”

And Strickland mentioned the importance of continuing the legacy that was set since 1947. “To make sure for the next 75 years that the Apache Band and the Apache Belles are in the community, to make sure that our students are getting fantastic performance opportunities. But hopefully to create a connection for our students that over the years they will continue to come back and give back to TJC.”

After this inaugural year, they hope to turn this show into an annual holiday tradition for years to come.

You can catch a show on December 9 or 10 at 7:30 p.m. It will be in the Wise Auditorium on the TJC campus.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.