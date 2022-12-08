Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Thursday’s Weather: Morning clouds, Afternoon sun

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Today looks a lot like yesterday.  We’re starting out warm and muggy with mostly cloudy skies.  A few sprinkles are possible. By this afternoon, we should see breaks in the clouds with breezy south and southwest winds and temperatures reaching near 80 degrees again.  A weak cold front moves closer to East Texas tomorrow with a slight chance for a few light showers, especially in the northern half of the area.  The chance for rain increases Saturday with some lingering showers Sunday.  A much stronger cold front is on the way for early next week.  Expect likely thunderstorms with this front and a much more noticeable cool down by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Pauliszia Stewart
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening

Latest News

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
“What we don’t want to have happen is somebody who’s been through this traumatic event and they...
Smith County agencies develop protocols for better handling sexual assault cases
Smith County Habitat for Humanity builds new office to better serve East Texans
Smith County Habitat for Humanity builds new office to better serve East Texans
Ivan Alderado shows off the hydraulics on one of his cars.
Unicos Car Club shows highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years