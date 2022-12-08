Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Spotty showers possible today and tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Saturday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be another muggy and warm day as highs jump into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Spotty showers will be possible today, mainly for the northern half of East Texas, so it wouldn’t hurt to have the umbrella handy just to be safe. A weak cold front will likely stall within our northern counties on Friday morning, leading to some slightly better coverage of spotty showers across portions of the area through the afternoon. A second cold front arrives on Saturday, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the bulk of the day, so any outdoor plans should have an indoor “Plan B” to err on the side of caution. Showers will remain possible into Sunday morning, but skies look to dry out for most by the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep portions of East Texas under a slight risk of strong to severe storms on both Monday and Tuesday of next week. It is still too early to get into specifics, but please keep a close eye on the forecast over the next few days for more updates. More to come.

