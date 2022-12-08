Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rice Road in Tyler reopens following sinkhole repairs

Sinkhole repairs
Sinkhole repairs((Source: KLTV))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler said Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road has reopened following repairs after a sinkhole was discovered.

The city said the northbound lane of Old Bullard Road north of Rice Road will remain closed until further notice as more repairs are done.

Rice Road was closed on Thursday, Dec. 1 when a sinkhole was discovered between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road.

