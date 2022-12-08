Rice Road in Tyler reopens following sinkhole repairs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler said Rice Road between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road has reopened following repairs after a sinkhole was discovered.

The city said the northbound lane of Old Bullard Road north of Rice Road will remain closed until further notice as more repairs are done.

Rice Road was closed on Thursday, Dec. 1 when a sinkhole was discovered between South Broadway Avenue and Old Bullard Road.

