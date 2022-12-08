Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy to cloudy skies overnight tonight. Only a few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday as another weak cold front moves into only the northern ½ of East Texas on Friday morning. Another front on Saturday will increase our rain chances to 60-70%, especially during the late morning and throughout the remainder of the day. Rain chances diminish to very slight on Sunday, then increase slowly on Monday as a warm front moves through. On Tuesday morning, a strong cold front moves through ETX. At this time, The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk for Strong/severe storms during the very late night/early Tuesday morning timeframe for most all of ETX. Gusty winds, lightning/thunder, hail, and an isolated tornado will all be possible. As we get closer, we will have more details...so stay tuned. At this moment, we have the Disruptive Weather outlook for Tuesday at HIGH as this risk exists. Again, we will update you each day...as we get nearer to the front. Much cooler temperatures are likely behind Tuesday morning’s cold front. Have a great day.

