Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Just a few showers through Friday. Much better rain chances on Saturday.
Few showers possible through Friday. Much better rain chances on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy to cloudy skies overnight tonight. Only a few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday as another weak cold front moves into only the northern ½ of East Texas on Friday morning. Another front on Saturday will increase our rain chances to 60-70%, especially during the late morning and throughout the remainder of the day. Rain chances diminish to very slight on Sunday, then increase slowly on Monday as a warm front moves through. On Tuesday morning, a strong cold front moves through ETX. At this time, The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk for Strong/severe storms during the very late night/early Tuesday morning timeframe for most all of ETX. Gusty winds, lightning/thunder, hail, and an isolated tornado will all be possible. As we get closer, we will have more details...so stay tuned. At this moment, we have the Disruptive Weather outlook for Tuesday at HIGH as this risk exists. Again, we will update you each day...as we get nearer to the front. Much cooler temperatures are likely behind Tuesday morning’s cold front. Have a great day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Michael Quam
Lindale man sentenced to 87 months on child porn charge

Latest News

Few showers through Friday. Much better chances for rain on Saturday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Only a few showers on Thu/Fri. Heavier rain likely on Saturday, even a few t'showers.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Only a few showers on Thu/Fri. Heavier rain likely on Saturday, even a few t'showers.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips