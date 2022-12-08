Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

No arrests made in Killeen Mall shooting on one year anniversary

Killeen Mall Shooting
Killeen Mall Shooting(KWTX)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One year later after the Killeen mall shooting, the community is still left wondering: who is responsible? The Killeen Police Department has not released the name of the suspect.

On Dec. 7, 2021 a gunman walked into the Killeen Mall and shot someone inside a store. Police temporarily called it an “active shooter situation.” This still-unnamed suspect left one person injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

KWTX News 10 looked into if there are any updates on the case on Monday. We both called and emailed the Killeen Police Department and did not hear back. The anniversary comes the day after Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble announced his retirement.

“Did we have on Tuesday an incident where we tried to strike fear in this community?” Chief Charles Kimble told KWTX News 10 last year. “Or maybe it was a targeted event? We’re still evaluating all that.”

Nolanville resident Monica Silcott was at the mall the night of the “shelter in place order” with her then 14-year-old daughter.

“It happened so fast I don’t think I had time to process exactly what happened,” Silcott said.

One year later, Silcott worries for her young daughter’s safety.

“My daughter has a really big heart and she loves to talk to strangers as if she’s the only smile they’ll see – that’s her mindset,” Silcott said. “I’m sad that I have to minimize that because I don’t know their agenda.”

On the anniversary business as usual at the mall for holiday shoppers like Tamika Rodriguez.

“It makes you think you don’t want to shop like places here but we still do,” Rodriguez said. “We take precautions and make sure we’re aware of our surroundings and safe.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Pauliszia Stewart
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’

Latest News

State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room
State questions suspended Smith County constable on safe missing from evidence room
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Defense calls suspended Smith County constable to stand at trial
Malakoff Tigers head coach gives remarks about his upcoming game against
Malakoff versus Brock preview
TJC Apache band perform
TJC Apache Band and Apache Belles celebrate 75 years with collab Christmas show
Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’