Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing weapon at Central Texas sheriff’s deputy

The driver has been arrested
The driver has been arrested(MGN online)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
THORNDALE, Texas (KWTX) - A vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of a Thorndale man who allegedly attempted to shoot at a Milam County Sheriff’s Office Deputy during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The deputy started pursuing the suspect at around 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 8 near Griffith Lane, south of Thorndale.

At that time, the sheriff’s office said, someone from inside the suspect’s vehicle discharged a weapon at the patrol vehicle and then attempted to elude the deputy.

This led to authorities, including deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on pursuit that ended when the suspect was stopped and arrested on Country Road 458.

The sheriff’s office said Travis Wayne was arrested and charged with attempted capital murder, evading in a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence.

