Malakoff Tigers talk about their team bond ahead of game against Brock

By Michael Coleman
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - The Malakoff Tigers kick off the final four of high school football when they face off against a tough Brock team Thursday night.

Tiger’s head coach Jamie Driskell is not underestimating his opponent despite their 10-4 record coming into this game.

“They’re good every year, an we had a chance to play them in 18′ and had some success against them that year. But of course, they’re way different than they were then, we’re way different now and so hopefully it’s a good ball game and people get their money’s worth on it” said Driskell.

The Tigers average just over 45 points per game in the post season, and the seniors have known each other since they were in grade school, so naturally there’s a tight bond among them.

“It’s been a great ride, been a great ride you know. Glad I’m with these group of kids, yeah been playing with them since like first grade” said a Tiger’s player.

If the Tiger’s win tonight’s game they will be state bound and adding another cherished memory to their childhood.

