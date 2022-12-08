Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Law enforcement searching for missing man in Gregg County

Charlie Robinson
Charlie Robinson((Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man last seen Wednesday in Longview.

According to the sheriff’s office, Charlie Robinson was last seen Wednesday at the Dollar Tree on N. Eastman Rd. in Longview.

2004 Nissan Altima
2004 Nissan Altima((Source: Gregg County Sheriff's Office))

Charlie is a 65-years-old with gray hair. He stands 5′7″ and weighs approximately 175 lbs. He drives a gray in color 2004 Nissan Altima with Texas License Plate MGS0079.

The sheriff’s office said has some health problems and should be taking medication that he did not bring with him. He could have possibly headed towards Diana or Gilmer. If you see him or his vehicle, please contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office 903-236-8400.

