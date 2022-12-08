Jasper County Little League coach accused of sex with minors

BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A Silsbee man has been indicted on federal child exploitation charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.

Adam Dale Isaacks, 39, was named in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, charging him with six counts of transportation of a minor for sexual activity.

According to prosecutors, in 2020 and 2021, Isaacks was a youth coach and president of the Evadale Little League Baseball organization and a trusted member of the community. During this time, Isaacks is alleged to have transported minors from Texas to other states for sporting and camping events with intent to engage in sexual activity with the minor.

If convicted, Isaacks faces from 10 years to life in federal prison.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

