Defense calls suspended Smith County constable to stand at trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Thursday morning in the 241st District Court.

Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing from a home during an eviction.

After the state rested its case Wednesday, the defense called an expert witness to the stand for testimony.

Court resumed Thursday morning with the defense calling Roy Burkett, a Whitehouse moving business owner, to the witness stand.

Burkett owns the moving company called to the home that was being evicted. Burkett testified the constable and his deputies were already inside the home when he arrived.

Burkett testified he saw Tyler police breaking open safes outside. He testified he saw police officers leaving with bags, guns, and other items.

Burkett testified he also saw about 10 to 12 people working for The Cascades, who owned the home, at the house during the eviction. He claims they were not handling the personal items correctly.

On the stand, Burkett claimed he saw employees for The Cascades taking items away in golf carts.

The defense then asked Burkett if he was ever contacted by law enforcement during the investigation. He said no.

Prosecutors asked Burkett if he had any knowledge of what happened inside the home before he arrived. He said no. Burkett was then dismissed.

Following a brief moment of questioning from both the state and the defense, Baggett was dismissed.

The defense then called Curtis Traylor-Harris as their next witness. The jury was then dismissed to allow Judge Skeen to remind Traylor-Harris of his 5th amendment privilege. Traylor-Harris elected to waive that right.

Traylor-Harris was first asked about his law enforcement experience prior to being a constable, which included time in North Texas.

He told the court he came back to Tyler in 2019 because of family. Traylor-Harris was later elected as the Pct. 1 constable for Smith County, and sworn in at the start of 2021.

Traylor-Harris told the court he came into a backlogged office with limited staff.

The suspended constable was then asked about the day he came to serve the writ at the house being evicted. He told the court it was his first time to ever do this.

Traylor-Harris testified that he believed Sgt. Derrick Holman and Deputy LaQuenda Banks had more experience with executing this kind of writ.

The defense then asked about the vehicles taken to the home that day. Traylor-Harris said Banks rode with him in his unit. He also stated that his office had three working body cameras at the time.

