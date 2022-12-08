Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Crockett emergency crews respond to gas leak

Houston County Fire Marshal
Houston County Fire Marshal(Houston County Fire Marshal & Emergency Management)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. near Lewis Circle.

The Crockett Fire Department, Crockett Police Department, Houston County Emergency Management and Houston County Sheriff’s Office are all on scene, according to a social media post from the Houston County fire marshal.

Crews ask people to stay clear of the area and comply with any directives given by local authorities. The situation is still being assessed and we will continue to post any updates.

