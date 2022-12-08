Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.

Thornton and Branton were pronounced dead at the scene.

