30-car pileup closes highway in snow, freezing fog conditions

Authorities in Washington state say freezing fog contributed to a 30-vehicle crash. (Source: Washington State Patrol District 6 Public Information Officer)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELLENSBURG, Wash. (CNN) - Washington State authorities say snow and fog contributed to a 30-vehicle pileup on a highway Wednesday morning.

According to the Washington State Patrol District 6, 18 cars and 12 tractor-trailers crashed on Interstate 90, near Ellensburg.

At least one of the trailers spilled its contents on the highway when it turned sideways.

Washington State Patrol troopers said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

All eastbound lanes of traffic had to be closed for cleanup.

According to authorities, freezing fog was the main contributor, but troopers said speed was also a factor in the pileup.

