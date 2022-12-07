Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Wednesday’s Weather: Few showers this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mostly cloudy again this morning with a few showers in northern counties.  Those showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible until midday, then we should see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon.  It will still be warm and breezy with temperatures reaching the upper 70s today.  A slight chance for a few isolated showers Thursday and Friday mornings.  The cold front that has been lingering to our north now looks like it may stall out before moving through all of East Texas.  This means temperatures stay warm into the weekend with increasing chances for rain.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Michael Quam
Lindale man sentenced to 87 months on child porn charge
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Yantis family displays 3-acres of Christmas lights
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs
Drivers are treating the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front St. like a four-way stop. The...
Tyler traffic light on Glenwood, Front streets back in service following Monday night crash
Sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site