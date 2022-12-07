Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Today will be another muggy and warm day as highs jump into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will remain partly cloudy throughout the first half of the afternoon before further clearing leads to ample sunshine throughout the later afternoon hours. Isolated showers will be possible after midnight tonight and will be a low possibility throughout the day tomorrow as well as on Friday, so it wouldn’t hurt to keep the umbrella handy just to be safe. A weak cold front will likely stall within our northern counties on Friday but will back off to the north by Saturday morning, eventually pushing back through East Texas later Saturday night, leading to a chance for some areas to drop into the upper 60s on Sunday afternoon before we warm back into the 70s next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will see better coverage on Saturday, so any outdoor plans should have an indoor “Plan B” to err on the side of caution. Showers will remain possible into Sunday morning, but skies look to dry out by the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center continues to keep portions of East Texas under a slight risk of strong to severe storms on both Monday and Tuesday of next week. It is far too early to get into specifics, but please keep a close eye on the forecast over the next few days for more updates.

