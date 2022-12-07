Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission reports slump in Christmas toy donations

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas rescue mission is urgently in need of donations to help children have a joyful Christmas holiday.

In the midst of their annual Christmas toy drive, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission workers say the donations they usually get are not coming in.

Each holiday season the mission provides toys and gifts for needy East Texas families who are unable to afford Christmas gifts for their children. And time is running out. Mission workers like Amelia Heatherly say this season they need to collect toys for 1,000 or more children, with the goal of providing five gifts to each child.

