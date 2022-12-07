Trial for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft continues

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris continued Wednesday morning in 241st District Court.

Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing from a home during an eviction.

The second day of witness testimony started with the state calling Texas Ranger Chris Baggett.

Baggett told the court he received a call about the possible theft from another agency investigating a misdemeanor crime case against the person being evicted.

The alleged theft had been seen on former chief deputy LaQuenda Banks’ body cam video.

The Smith County District Attorney’s Office later requested an investigation.

Prosecutors then reintroduced the body cam video as evidence and highlighted where Baggett believed he saw theft occurring.

At the start of Banks’ video, Baggett said he heard Banks saying she turned her camera off. A noise indicating when a camera is turned on or off was then heard.

Constable Traylor-Harris was standing right next to Banks when she said this, Baggett said.

Baggett said he observed Traylor-Harris trying to hand Banks a watch box, but her hands were already full. Banks can then be heard unzipping her uniform, Baggett said.

Baggett later observed what he believed to be Traylor-Harris saying, “take that s***.” Baggett believes Traylor-Harris was referring to the items he was handing off to Banks from inside the closet.

Baggett later observed Banks handing off what appeared to be a wallet to Traylor-Harris.

As prosecutors continued to play and stop the video, Baggett observed Banks being asked by Sgt. Derrick Holman if her body cam is on. Holman later asks about cash, Baggett said.

“Oh, he got that,” Banks can be heard saying,

Baggett believes Banks is referring to Traylor-Harris.

Later in the video, Baggett understood interactions between Banks and Traylor-Harris indicated the constable knew Banks was putting stolen items in her uniform.

The video shows Traylor-Harris later opening a jewelry box in a closet with Banks. Banks replies that she’s already seen it. Baggett said this could indicate that Traylor-Harris thought the item could be worth taking.

Banks is later seen taking sunglasses and saying “cleaning house.” Baggett observes Traylor-Harris standing right in front of Banks when this is said.

