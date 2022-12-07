TRAFFIC ALERT: WB lanes of ESE Loop 323 at Old Troup Hwy closed due to wreck in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on the loop at Old Troup Highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to PIO Andy Erbaugh, the wreck happened around 3 p.m., and involved several vehicles. He said that Tyler fire, police and EMS are at the scene and in the roadway. He says drivers should take alternate routes while they are working the scene.

As of 3:50 p.m., all westbound lanes of the ESE Loop at Old Troup Highway are closed.

