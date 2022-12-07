Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

San Augustine man accused of killing man with crossbow

Lorenzo White
Lorenzo White((Source: San Augustine County Sheriff's Office))
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities have arrested a man they suspect is responsible for the killing of a San Augustine man.

According to a report by the San Augustin Sheriff’s Office, Lorenza White, 35, of San Augustine, was apprehended by officers with the Lufkin Police Department around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, hours after he allegedly killed Bryan Blue, 33, by shooting him in the back with a crossbow at a residence on Farm to Market Road 711. White was reportedly found driving Blue’s truck.

After being transported back to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office, white allegedly confessed during an interview to shooting Blue and taking the man’s truck.

White has since been charged with murder, aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Michael Quam
Lindale man sentenced to 87 months on child porn charge
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Pauliszia Stewart
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years since Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Trial for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft continues
Yantis family displays 3-acres of Christmas lights
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs