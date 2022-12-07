Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Few Showers/T’Showers Along & North of I-20 Overnight
30% chance for shwrs/t'shwrs along and north of I-20 tonight/Wed AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy skies expected through tonight. A few showers and maybe an isolated thundershower over the far northern sections of East Texas. We keep a chance for showers in the forecast through midday tomorrow and mainly over areas North of I-20. Skies are expected to become partly cloudy by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 70s. Rain chances on Thursday will be slight...about 30%, with only scattered showers expected. Early on Friday morning, a cold front moves through. This front will be fairly weak, but a 50-50 chance for showers in the morning as the front moves through. Friday afternoon looks fairly nice with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Rain chances increase quite a bit on Saturday as an upper-level disturbance passes overhead. Mainly moderate rainfall is expected. Mostly Cloudy with a few more showers will be possible on Sunday. A warm front moves through on Monday, increasing our rain chances again and another cold front, stronger than Friday’s front, moves through early on Tuesday morning. With this cold front, a few isolated stronger thunderstorms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center is zeroing in on this front, giving us a slight risk for strong/severe storms at that time. We will continue to monitor this time period for you and update you often. The Disruptive Weather Outlooks is High at this time and a First Alert Weather Day may be needed...but we will wait a few more days before we make that decision. Have a great day.

