Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music star and Longview native, Neal McCoy, shares his reaction to a long-running coach of NBC’s The Voice, endorsing him to fill his seat for the next season.

Blake Shelton announced in October of this year that he was leaving the show after coaching since season one in 2011.

Shelton took to Twitter this past Friday to say, “Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last.... So I’d like to throw Neal McCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!”

Neal and Blake Shelton have been longtime friends, and Shelton has since expressed why he feels Neal would be a great coach on The Voice. Neal tells us what he would bring to the show.

