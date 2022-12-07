Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Neal McCoy talks about ‘friend’ Blake Shelton’s endorsement to be coach on ‘The Voice’

Country music star and Longview native, Neal McCoy, shares his reaction to a long-running coach of NBC’s The Voice, endorsing him to fill his seat for the next
By Willie Downs and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Country music star and Longview native, Neal McCoy, shares his reaction to a long-running coach of NBC’s The Voice, endorsing him to fill his seat for the next season.

Blake Shelton announced in October of this year that he was leaving the show after coaching since season one in 2011.

Shelton took to Twitter this past Friday to say, “Y’all know that next spring The Voice season 23 will be my last.... So I’d like to throw Neal McCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement! Can I get an amen?!!!”

Neal and Blake Shelton have been longtime friends, and Shelton has since expressed why he feels Neal would be a great coach on The Voice. Neal tells us what he would bring to the show.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Michael Quam
Lindale man sentenced to 87 months on child porn charge
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years since Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Neal McCoy talks about 'friend' Blake Shelton's endorsement to be coach on 'The Voice'
Daniel Nyabuto
Grand jury indicts man accused in death of Smith County deputy on 2nd charge
Grand jury indicts man accused in death of Smith County deputy on 2nd charge
Grand jury indicts man accused in death of Smith County deputy on 2nd charge