Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Mostly cloudy again this morning with a few showers in northern counties.  Those showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible until midday, then we should see some breaks in the clouds this afternoon.  It will still be warm and breezy with temperatures reaching the upper 70s today.  A slight chance for a few isolated showers Thursday and Friday mornings.  The cold front that has been lingering to our north now looks like it may stall out before moving through all of East Texas.  This means temperatures stay warm into the weekend with increasing chances for rain.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Michael Quam
Lindale man sentenced to 87 months on child porn charge
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-7-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-7-22
Showers AM Wed-North / Few Thu / More Fri AM with cold front.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Showers AM Wed-North / Few Thu / More Fri AM with cold front.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Rain in the forecast just about every day. Heavier on Sat and again late Mon/Tue AM.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips