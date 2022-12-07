Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court

Pauliszia Stewart
Pauliszia Stewart((Source: Gregg County Judicial Records))
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday.

Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Stewart was indicted by a grand jury in February 2022. According to judicial records, she does not have another court date scheduled at this time.

RELATED: Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Longview loop

