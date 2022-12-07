Lamesa man charged with enticement of a minor

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Osbaldo Moreno, 21, is currently awaiting trial on charges of enticement of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor after being accused of carrying out a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives with the Lamesa Police Department received a report on October 28, 2022, in which Moreno was apparently bragging to his co-workers that on multiple occasions, he engaged in sexual intercourse with the teen in his workplace bathroom and parking lot. According to the report, Moreno said he was dating the teen, who he claimed was 19 years old.

During an interview with investigators that same day, Moreno said he was not in a relationship but that he does communicate with the teen on a regular basis. He claimed that they met in high school and that she wouldn’t “leave him alone.” He then admitted that he was caught having sex with the teen at a public park around the same time last year, according to the report.

The report states that Moreno consented to a search of his cell phone where investigators found numerous explicit photographs and videos of the teen. He told officers that he was keeping copies of the photos and videos on a second phone at his grandmother’s house, who he said was aware of the photos and videos. Moreno also admitted that he had been sexually active with the teen within the past week.

According to the report, investigators found approximately 100 photographs and five videos on Moreno’s phone of an individual who is “clearly a prepubescent child.” Investigators were also able to acquire the second phone where they found a further 50 photographs and four videos of the teen along with numerous text messages on both phones that were sexual in nature.

Moreno had been arrested twice previous to this incident. Once on October 4, 2021, for sexual assault of a child and again on February 6, 2022, for aggravated sexual assault of a child, second and first-degree felonies respectively. Both charges are currently pending state prosecution.

Moreno is not currently in custody.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.