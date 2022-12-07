Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

‘Hovering’ shrimp boat spotted off Carolina coast

Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.
Oak Island beach goers had the chance to see a “hovering” ship on the water.(Diana)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some beachgoers in North Carolina had the chance to see a shrimp boat appear to hover over the water.

The unusual sighting provided a perfect mirage, according to WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick.

“Superior mirages are not unheard of, but they are rare. They require very specific weather, so you can’t count on them every day,” Medwick explained.

Some people in the area were able to snap pictures of the incredible sight.

Although their friends may believe they edited the image, coastal weather conditions are to credit for causing this phenomenon.

“Light-bending temperature inversions create these very cool mirages. In this case, advancing warmth topped the air adjacent to the chilly, December ocean surface,” said Medwick.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Michael Quam
Lindale man sentenced to 87 months on child porn charge
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks after touring the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company...
Biden signs #MeToo law curbing confidentiality agreements
Ivan Alvarado shows off the hydraulics on one of his cars.
Unicos Car Club shows the highs of riding low in Tyler for nearly 25 years
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media after signing the final piece of a...
Trial ordered for 5 men in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Texas Ranger reviews bodycam footage at trial for suspended Smith County constable