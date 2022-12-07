Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Only a few showers possible Thu/Fri. Much better chances for rain on Saturday, even a few thundershowers.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly Cloudy to Mostly Clear into the evening hours, then mostly cloudy to cloudy overnight tonight. Only a few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday as another weak cold front moves into only the northern ½ of East Texas on Friday morning. Another front on Saturday will increase our rain chances to 60-70%, especially during the late morning and throughout the remainder of the day. Rain chances diminish to very slight on Sunday, then increase slowly on Monday as a warm front moves through. On Tuesday morning, a strong cold front moves through ETX. At this time, The Storm Prediction Center has placed a Slight Risk for Strong/severe storms during the very late night/early Tuesday morning timeframe for most all of ETX. Gusty winds, lightning/thunder, hail, and an isolated tornado will all be possible. As we get closer, we will have more details...so stay tuned. At this moment, we have the Disruptive Weather outlook for Tuesday at HIGH as this risk exists. Again, we will update you each day...as we get nearer to the front. Much cooler temperatures are likely behind Tuesday morning’s cold front. Have a great day.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Michael Quam
Lindale man sentenced to 87 months on child porn charge
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Only a few showers on Thu/Fri. Heavier rain likely on Saturday, even a few t'showers.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 12-7-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips