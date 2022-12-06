Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse man sentenced to 18 months for tax evasion

(Source: Pexels)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man has been sentenced for a federal income tax violation.

Anthony D. Klein, 48, pleaded guilty on March 30 to attempting to evade or defeat tax and was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.  Klein was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $404,292 to the IRS.

According to information presented in court, for tax year 2016, Klein filed an IRS Form 1040, U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, with the Internal Revenue Service.  On that form, he claimed that he had no taxable income and that he was entitled to credits in the amount of $5,836.00.  In fact, he had taxable income of approximately $538,188.07 for tax year 2016.  In filing the return, Klein intended to evade and defeat the payment of income tax that was due and owing to the United States.

Klein admitted that the tax loss for tax year 2016 is $194,780; for tax year 2017 is $98,431.00; for tax year 2018 is $74,191.00; and for tax year 2019 is $36,890.00, for a total tax loss of $404,292.00.

