Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle has struck the bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview.

Debris can be seen in the median on both sides of the bridge. Longview police had a few lanes blocked off in each direction as they cleaned up the debris and moved it to the median.

The vehicle that struck the bridge left the scene. Police are investigating at this time.

