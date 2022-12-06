University of Texas regents take formal step to move forward on SFA affiliation

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system.

The board met in a virtual setting on Tuesday for an emergency meeting to discuss the SFA affiliation. The vote was unanimous.

Following an executive session, Board Chair Kevin Eltife gave a statement on the union.

“Stephen F. Austin has a rich tradition and successful history that our regents and leadership deeply admire and respect,” he said. “We are honored and enthusiastic about taking the next steps in the process with confidence that this union will make each of us stronger. We will help the university build upon its programs, traditions and culture that have made the university unique for nearly a century, all the while preserving the name, colors and traditions of this great university.”

Eltife said UT will immediately begin to provide additional funding for scholarships once the affiliation is complete.

“A huge priority for our alignment is faculty pay, which needs attention and will be dealt with early on in the process,” he said.

Tuesday’s vote comes a week after SFA regents voted to affiliate with the UT system.

Affiliation will require approval from the Texas Legislature.

