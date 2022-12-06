Tyler traffic crews work to repair traffic light following Monday night crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler traffic crews worked throughout Tuesday to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street in Tyler.

This comes after a car crashed into the traffic pole last night, sending it to the ground.

Crews installed a signal pole and signal heads on the northern Glenwood Blvd. traffic light Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Tyler said the light could be operational by tomorrow morning. Right now, drivers are treating the intersection like a four-way stop. The southbound lane of Glenwood Blvd. is still closed.

