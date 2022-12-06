Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler traffic crews work to repair traffic light following Monday night crash

Drivers are treating the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front St. like a four-way stop. The...
Drivers are treating the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front St. like a four-way stop. The southbound lane of Glenwood Blvd. is still closed.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler traffic crews worked throughout Tuesday to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street in Tyler.

This comes after a car crashed into the traffic pole last night, sending it to the ground.

Crews installed a signal pole and signal heads on the northern Glenwood Blvd. traffic light Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Tyler said the light could be operational by tomorrow morning. Right now, drivers are treating the intersection like a four-way stop. The southbound lane of Glenwood Blvd. is still closed.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS Law Enforcement Communications
4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County
The Rains County Sheriff’s office responded to an “accidental shooting.”
Rains County sheriff responds to ‘accidental shooting’ at convenience store
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Several East Texas school districts are encouraging their community to wear pink, Athena’s...
East Texas school districts to wear pink in memory of Athena Strand
Teen shot in face in Smith County gang dispute

Latest News

Green Street bridge at Nelson Street
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
Property at 215 E. Ferguson St. that Smith County commissioners approved for purchase Tuesday...
Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse
Whitehouse man sentenced to 18 months for tax evasion
Sheriff Greg Sanches
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31