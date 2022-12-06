Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies with peaks of sunshine this afternoon, maybe trending more partly cloudy at times in some areas. Temperatures this afternoon will top of in the mid to upper 70s, near 80-degrees in the warmest locations. This evening, cloudy skies with temperatures in the 70s and 60s, with increasing chances for light rain and showers. Overnight, temperatures cool into the mid and upper 60s under cloudy skies with scattered showers. Wednesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day, with isolated to scattered showers, maybe rumbles of thunder at times though severe weather is not expected. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s yet again, with the warmer temperatures continuing into early next week.

The pattern of chances for rain nearly every day and warm-for-December temperatures looks to continue until our next significant cold front arrives next week. Right now, it does look like the front will bring more rain and the possibility of thunderstorms along with the cooler temperatures. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted East Texas in an area to watch for the potential for severe weather on Monday and Tuesday. We are still 7-8 days away from when this front is scheduled to arrive, so details are limited, but we will be watching and will keep you posted. Have a great Tuesday.

