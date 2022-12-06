Trinity County commissioners discuss options for temporary jail

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County Commissioners met Monday to discuss possible future options for a new temporary county jail. Commissioners heard from the executive director of the state jail commission about the possible options.

Brandon Wood, executive director of the Texas State Jail Commission says a potential site for a temporary jail has been identified in the county.

“I believe there’s an old plant or factory that has been identified as a potential site,” Wood said.

It is hoped the temporary jail could become a permanent one.

“We discussed what that would look like, how all this will potentially be in use, the material that would be utilized, and how to transform that from a temporary type jail to a full maximum security jail,” Wood said.

There were concerns about how the county would pay for such a facility. Wood said currently there is no state program to help with financial assistance for building a jail. The issue may go to a bond election.

“A county jail bond issue is often the largest single issue that commissioners court would ever have to deal with here and you know if it does it impacts your tax rate and that definitely needs to be an issue that is put before the voters,” Wood said.

Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace has said that when courts shut down during the pandemic, it caused a backlog in cases and resulted in a surge in jail populations that’s been difficult to catch up with.

