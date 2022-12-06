Trial begins for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The trial of suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris began Tuesday morning in the 241st District Court.

Traylor-Harris was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing from a home during an eviction. He’s charged with official oppression and theft of property by a public servant.

The trial started with opening statements from both sides.

“A person who swore to serve and protect, did just the opposite,” said Emmil Mikkelsen, assistant district attorney.

The defense argued that they believe the jury will find that Traylor-Harris did his job, and attempted to discredit witnesses expected to be called by the state.

The state’s first witness was Justin Hall, a sergeant in the criminal investigation division with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Hall was tasked with pulling body camera video from servers during a search warrant of the precinct one constable’s office.

The state’s second witness was Brittany Poster, the woman renting the home where the alleged theft occurred in The Cascades of Tyler.

Poster testified that she knew an eviction process was underway to move her family out of the home.

Poster’s daughter is the one who called Poster to notify her of the eviction, being that she was at home.

Poster said she was told by the constable’s deputies on scene that drugs were found in the home. She said she felt confused and distracted from the eviction issue at hand.

Poster was eventually arrested for resisting arrest.

The body cam video captured by Deputy LaQuenda Banks was then introduced as evidence by prosecutors and played for the jury.

District Attorney Jacob Putman then presented an outline of items allegedly stolen from the home. The indictment alleges watches, sunglasses, jewelry, cosmetics, electronics, and currency were stolen during the eviction.

Video was then shown of Traylor-Harris and Banks inside the home going through personal items.

While showing the body cam video, Putman stopped it at one point to show what Poster said appeared to be Deputy Banks taking out an AirPods case in a unit. AirPods were allegedly one of the items stolen.

Putman also pointed out the video showing Banks taking makeup. The item’s estimated values were written by Putman on a board facing the jury.

Other items taken by Banks on the video include Oakley sunglasses from Poster’s room and RayBan sunglasses from her daughter’s room.

Poster also stated that a necklace was missing after they were evicted.

