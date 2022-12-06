TRAFFIC ALERT: Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler after wreck
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has caused a pole to crash into a Tyler roadway.
Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area.
The City of Tyler Signal Department is on the way.
Police are on scene. No information available at this time of cause or condition of driver.
